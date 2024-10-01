Baltimore Orioles Set To Start Veteran in Game 2 Against Kansas City Royals
The Baltimore Orioles lost a tough 1-0 contest against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday and will now face a do-or-die situation.
If the Orioles lose to the Royals on Wednesday, their season will be over.
Baltimore showed a lot of the same signs they did in 2023 when their inexperience hurt them. Unfortunately, that excuse can't be used this time around, as Kansas City also has multiple players without playoff experience.
Offensively, the team needs to step up, as Corbin Burnes was lights out in the loss.
With their season on the line, the Orioles will turn to right-hander Zach Eflin, who they acquired ahead of the trade deadline.
Eflin has been one of the better arms in Major League Baseball since they landed him, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and has struck out 47 hitters in 55.1 innings pitched.
The 30-year-old has only pitched against the Royals once in 2024, allowing five earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.
After what Baltimore showed offensively on Tuesday, they can't afford another outing similar to what he had at the beginning of July.
However, given how the Orioles have swung the bats over the past couple of months, it feels safe to say that Eflin won't be the reason why they lose if that happens.
This is a pressure situation for a young team, but fortunately, they have one of the top arms in baseball on the bump.
If he can keep them in this game, just like Burnes did, hopefully the offense will finally wake up and do enough to keep their season alive.