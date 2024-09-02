Baltimore Orioles Shortstop Accomplishes Something Not Done in 20 Years
The Baltimore Orioles got a much-needed victory on Monday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox, winning 13-3.
Now tied for first place in the AL East standings at the time of writing, the Orioles have an excellent opportunity to jump the New York Yankees in the coming days with two more games against the White Sox in this series.
There was some history made during Monday's win for Baltimore.
According to the team, it was the first time since 2017 that everyone in the lineup recorded a hit and scored a run.
If their bats can put it together over the next month, they'll be in a favorable position moving forward.
However, there was an even more significant accomplishment on Monday.
Gunnar Henderson, the club's young superstar shortstop, hit his 34th home run of the campaign.
Henderson became the first player in 20 years to accomplish the feat. Only two other shortstops in Baltimore history have hit as many home runs in a season. Cal Ripken did so in 1991, and Miguel Tejada blasted 34 in 2004.
With about a month left in the regular season, Henderson looks poised to break the record.
The 23-year-old has slowed down a bit compared to what he did during the beginning of the campaign but has still been a top-five player in the American League.
He's slashing .276/.363/.527 with 24 doubles, 80 RBI, and an OPS+ of 155.
If he gets going over the next four weeks, there's a chance he hits 40. It'll be tough to accomplish that, but don't count out the left-handed hitting slugger.