Baltimore Orioles Should Already Be Targeting This Star Pitcher in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of what they hope will be a championship run. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, they made multiple moves to put themselves in a better position to make that run.
Both Trevor Rogers and Zach Eflin were acquired to beef up the starting rotation. Corbin Burnes has been an elite ace for the Orioles, but the team desperately needed some help.
While they have their rotation set for the rest of the 2024 season, there are some major concerns about the future.
Burnes is set to hit the free agency market in the offseason. Thankfully, both Rogers and Eflin will be back for 2025.
Even if they re-sign Burnes, they could have interest in adding one more quality arm to the rotation if the opportunity presents itself.
Taking an early look at the MLB offseason, there is one veteran star pitcher that could make sense as a free agency target for Baltimore.
That pitcher is none other than 40-year-old Texas Rangers' starting pitcher Max Scherzer.
Scherzer will hit free agency and will likely be looking for the best situation to give himself a chance to compete for a World Series win. A one-year deal would be very likely for a pitcher his age. If that is indeed the case, the Orioles should be interested.
Over the last two years with the Rangers, Scherzer has struggled to stay healthy. He has pitched in just eight games in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
However, that is a bargaining chip that could help Baltimore land him on a team-friendly contract.
In his eight starts in 2024, Scherzer has gone 2-4 to go along with a 3.89 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, a 4.8 K/BB ratio, and 39.1 innings pitched.
He is no longer the Cy Young contender and elite ace that he used to be. For the Orioles, he would be well worth a one-year deal as a middle of the rotation kind of starter.
Assuming Scherzer is healthy and looking for play another year, he'll be an intriguing target for many different contenders. Teams like the New York Mets, Houston Astros, and a few others could consider pursuing him.
All of that being said, Baltimore should have interest if he's open to signing with them. He isn't the player that can power a team to a championship anymore, but he could be a very good role player.