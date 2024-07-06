Baltimore Orioles Should Have Interest in Cubs Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles are in a great position heading into the MLB trade deadline later this month. While there are a couple of needs that they should address, they are not in a position where they have to do anything.
With the current roster, the Orioles have been an elite team. As of right now, they're looking like one of the top potential World Series contenders in baseball.
Should they want to pull off a trade ahead of the deadline, there are two areas that Baltimore should target. They need to add some starting pitching and they should try to improve their bullpen.
Looking at the starting pitching market, there are a lot of names that are expected to be available. There are also quite a few who might be available depending on how their respective teams do over the next couple of weeks.
One of those players is Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who would be an ideal fit for the Orioles.
If the Cubs continue to struggle ahead of the deadline, it seems likely that they would be open to selling. Taillon would be one of the players that would make sense for them to trade.
Baltimore should be at the front of the list of teams interested in Taillon is placed on the trade block.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Taillon has started in 14 games. He has gone 5-4 in those appearances to go along with a 2.99 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and has pitched 81.1 innings.
At 32 years old, Taillon also has another year left on his deal after 2024. That makes him extremely interesting for a team like the Orioles, who have opened up a championship window that should last for a few years.
Taillon likely won't be one of the most expensive starters on the trade market either. Chicago won't give him away, but he doesn't hold elite trade value.
Between his numbers and the fact that he would be in town next season as well, he seems like a great fit for Baltimore. The Orioles would be wise to check in with the Cubs on the veteran starter.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors about Baltimore over the next couple of weeks. They are expected to be a big-time buyer at the deadline and a deal with the Cubs could be a good fit for all parties involved.