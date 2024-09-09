Baltimore Orioles Should Target Cubs’ Star To Replace Anthony Santander
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into what could be a very intriguing offseason.
Before that, they'll do their best to win the American League East division before turning their attention to winning the World Series.
Even though things are going well this year for the Orioles, the front office knows they will need to put more work in during the offseason to keep their championship window open.
Looking ahead to the winter, Baltimore will see both star pitcher Corbin Burnes and star outfielder Anthony Santander hit free agency.
Both players are expected to have very large markets and there is a very real chance the Orioles could end up losing both players.
Taking a closer look at Santander in particular, his market is expected to be expansive. Plenty of teams around the league will be looking for big bats and outfield upgrades. He seems much more likely to leave town this offseason than Burnes.
If he does depart, there is one potential target Baltimore should seriously consider pursuing.
Cody Bellinger has a huge decision to make with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. He could stick with the team or he could opt out and test free agency. Should he opt out of his contract, the Orioles should aggressively pursue him to replace Santander.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bellinger has had a down year. He has dealt with injury issues and the Cubs as a whole were a really bad team until late in the season
He has played in 113 games, batting .263/.324/.420 to go along with 15 home runs and 60 RBI. Even though he hasn't had the year he was hoping to produce, he has still been solid.
Obviously, Baltimore would prefer to be able to keep their core together and add to it.
Santander returning would be the best possible scenario for the Orioles. Bellinger would be the best "Plan B" option that the franchise could target.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Baltimore as the offseason draws closer. With Burnes and Santander being two of the top free agents, the Orioles are going to be heavily involved in the rumor mill.
All of that being said, Bellinger is a name to keep a very close eye on if he happens to opt out and enter free agency.