Baltimore Orioles Showed Interest in All-Star Closer Just Days Prior to Signing
The MLB free agency market continues its slow burn of signings, as All-Star closer Tanner Scott has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, following reported interest from multiple teams, most recently the Chicago Cubs.
However, the Baltimore Orioles also had involvement with Scott earlier in the week and were engaged in attempting to try and sign him to bolster their bullpen. If this move had gone through, it would have been the second time Scott had played for the Orioles, as a former sixth-round draft pick who spent five seasons in Baltimore before being traded early in 2022.
Scott was one of the most lauded options remaining on the free agent market and was one of the best closers we had seen hit the open market in a little while.
In the 2024 season, he was traded on the day of the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres, and on both teams, he was absolutely outstanding at wrapping up games. He ended the year with 72 games played, and in those appearances, he had a 1.75 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, 2.33 SO/BB rate, 10.5 SO9, and 22 saves alongside an All-Star nod.
Ultimately, the Orioles decided against the move, as the four-year contract length just didn't fit. Baltimore has been somewhat quiet on the relief pitching market this offseason as well, with their notable bullpen addition being Andrew Kittredge who should be a solid RHP option.
In general, the offseason for the Orioles has been relatively quiet for a few weeks, with their last signing prior to Kittredge being Charlie Morton back on January 3. Previously the team had added players such as Tyler O'Neill, Gary Sanchez, and Tomoyuki Sugano, making for a solid offseason all things considered, but there are definite moves that still need to be made to improve the roster.
Losses or presumed losses such as Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander will hurt the ceiling of the team, and while the farm system has options for replacements, it would not hurt to bring in veteran depth.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, it will not be in the form of Tanner Scott. On a positive note, however, Félix Bautista is healthy following Tommy John surgery, making it look like he will end up as the closer for 2025.
Bautista will be one of the more intriguing players to watch this season across the league, as in 2023 he was an exceptional closer for the Orioles, putting together an All-Star campaign and finishing ranked No. 11 in Cy Young voting.
Over the course of 56 appearances, he pitched 61.0 innings accruing a 1.48 ERA, 0.918 WHIP, 4.23 SO/BB rate, and 33 total saves. Additionally, across his first two seasons, he had a whopping 198 strikeouts to only 49 walks, good for a 4.04 SO/BB rate. Overall, he will most definitely be a quality option, and that could be why Baltimore decided against the move for Scott.