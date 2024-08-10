Baltimore Orioles Sign Veteran to Minor League Deal
The Baltimore Orioles announced that they've signed infielder Jean Segura to a minor league deal. The veteran had been in the league since he made his debut in 2012 but hasn't been playing professional baseball for over a year after being released by the Cleveland Guardians at the start of August last year.
Segura had his worst season as a professional in 2023 for the Miami Marlins before he was traded to the Guardians. When he landed with Cleveland, they decided to release him instantly. He was moved in a deal that sent Josh Bell to the Guardians.
In the 2023 campaign, he slashed .219/.277/.279. Those were all career lows, showing just how much he struggled.
However, perhaps the Orioles believe that they might have something here. When he's at his best, he's a proven professional who can swing the bat at a decent level and play multiple infield positions. He's been named an All-Star twice in his career and is just two years removed from slashing .277/.336/. 723 with an OPS+ of 105.
Given that this is just a minor league deal for Baltimore, there's no risk in trying to see if he has anything left in the tank. If he does, he could be a part of their big league roster in the coming weeks, as the playoffs are closer than they might seem.
While the team is filled with young talent, and they have others in the farm system who might deserve a chance over him, if there's one area where the Orioles could think about adding somebody, it's the infield.
It doesn't seem likely that it'll happen, but if he shows any sort of life, this could be a deal that works out for them.