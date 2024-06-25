Baltimore Orioles Skipper Gets Real After Tough Loss to Guardians
Things can change very quickly in Major League Baseball. Take, for example, the Baltimore Orioles, who were just recently on a hot streak and playing like the best team in baseball.
That win streak was not long ago, but another streak has begun. The Orioles have lost four straight game after falling to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night by a final score of 3-2.
While the loss to the Guardians was disappointing, the three-game sweep suffered at the hands of the Houston Astros was much worse.
Despite the losing streak, Baltimore remains confident in its ability to win.
Following the series opening loss to Cleveland, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke out and revealed some honesty about the losing streak his team is going through.
"I thought we faced some pretty good arms the last three games, and it doesn't get much easier tomorrow. I thought we expanded the zone a little more than normal maybe there later in the game, but give them credit. They have a great bullpen and their starter's got really good stuff. Really well-pitched game from both sides. They have really good pitching and we just missed by one."
Quite simply, Baltimore just got outplayed by one run. A four-game losing streak is nothing to panic about, even though it is frustrating.
After the loss to the Guardians, the Orioles hold a 49-29 record. They are hoping to get back in the win column on Tuesday. It should be another great matchup.
Cole Irvin will get the start for Baltimore, while Logan Allen will be on the mound for Cleveland. Both pitchers are quality starters and should put on another good pitching showing.
With the current losing streak, the Orioles could be looking at the trade market even more seriously. It's clear that they could use another piece or two if they want to go all-in for a World Series this season.
No one should be too worried about the last four games. Every team goes through ups and downs throughout the course of a season. Baltimore is sure to get back on track at some point in the near future.