Baltimore Orioles Skipper Says They 'Got Lucky' on Tuesday Night
Outside of their pitching staff, the Baltimore Orioles have been able to remain relatively healthy throughout the early portion of the year.
Based on how many major injuries have been suffered by pitchers across the league, they avoided that early on when Kyle Bradish was able to recover from his strained UCL by receiving Platelet-Rich Plasma injections.
However, things could have taken a turn for the worse on Tuesday night when Jordan Westburg was hit by a 95 mph pitch on his hand.
The 25-year-old infielder remained in the game, one where the Orioles lost 8-3 to end their season-high winning streak at five.
X-rays came back negative, causing manager Brandon Hyde to say, "I think we really caught a break and got lucky. He's sore, but feels a lot better than he did last night. It squared him up pretty good on the hand" according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.
All things considered, they certainly should feel lucky.
Any type of broken bones in Westburg's hand would have caused him to miss an extended period of time, something Baltimore couldn't afford as he's become one of their best hitters this year, slashing .291/.351/.508 with eight homers, 22 extra-base hits, and 34 RBI.
He's also been their primary third baseman, allowing them to limit the amount of at-bats the struggling Ramon Urias has gotten so far this season.
If the 25-year-old was to have gone down with an injury, it would have drastically changed how their defense and lineup would have looked until he made his way back.
The good thing for the Orioles is they don't have to worry about that now.
Hyde is giving Westburg the day off on Wednesday ahead of their off day on Thursday.
That should give his sore hand time to recover so he can play against the Tampa Bay Rays for their weekend series starting Friday.