Baltimore Orioles Slugger Among ‘Top’ Free Agents on Market This Offseason
As the days go by, switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander continues to raise his stock. The 29-year-old hits free agency in the offseason and has a chance to make a ton of money on the open market.
Given what he's done for the team, the Baltimore Orioles could look to bring him back. However, with some other free agency decisions they have to make and the need for starting pitching beyond that, there's a chance that Santander will be playing for a different team in 2025.
Perhaps he takes a hometown discount, but he's produced like one of the better outfielders in Major League Baseball this season. He's slashing .238/.305/.521 with a 134 OPS+ and 39 home runs in 505 at-bats.
That's a middle-of-the-lineup type of bat for a contending team, so expect many teams around the league to be interested in his services.
His play has also been recognized by many around the industry, with some believing Santander is the most underrated player on the market.
That includes R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, who named the Orioles slugger a top 20 free agent this offseason, listing him at No. 11 on his board.
"We know front-office types who believe the Rule 5 draft no longer serves a purpose and should be retired. Santander's rise since the Orioles plucked him from the Guardians is a nice counterfactual. He's developed into a legitimate middle-of-the-order threat, a switch-hitter with power and contact chops alike. He doesn't offer any defensive value and he's going to turn 30 before free agency opens, but otherwise, there's a lot to like here."
Santander isn't the best defensive outfielder, but that shouldn't hurt his value too much. Considering the numbers he's posted, teams can deal with below-average defense in the outfield.
There's also a chance that a team views him as a long-term designated hitter. His offensive production hasn't slowed down whatsoever, which is why he'll get paid.
In terms of the numbers, one could argue that he's improved every season he's been in the big leagues.
It'll be interesting to see what Baltimore does with some of their free agents. They should look to keep Corbin Burnes around, as pitching is more important than an aging outfielder, but Santander is the real deal.
Losing him would hurt, as this team wants to win a World Series in the next few campaigns.
Hopefully, the Orioles accomplish that this year, and Santander returns with Burnes to defend their title.