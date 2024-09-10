Baltimore Orioles Star Accomplishes Something Not Done Since 2006
The Baltimore Orioles are currently struggling a bit and have lost their last three games. As they continue chasing the New York Yankees in the American League East division race, they need to get back to winning as soon as possible.
After tonight's games, the Orioles sit 1.5 games behind the Yankees in the division.
Despite not leading the AL East right now, Baltimore is still one of the top World Series contenders in baseball. Behind an electrifying offense, they have been a very tough team to beat all year long.
Anthony Santander has been a huge part of their offensive success. While rumors are flying surrounding his upcoming free agency, he has remained consistent at the plate.
On Monday, he accomplished a feat that hasn't been seen in the league since the 2006 season.
As shared by Fox Sports on X, Santander is the first switch hitter to hit 40 home runs in a season since 2006.
Santander has put together big-time numbers in 2024. He has played in 139 games. In those appearances, he has hit 40 home runs to go along with 94 RBI, while batting .241/.310/.516.
At 29 years old, his numbers that he is producing this season are going to get him paid in free agency.
Looking around the league, there are quite a few teams who would love to steal the veteran slugger away from the Orioles. There are very few bats that will be available who would make a bigger impact than his.
Baltimore would likely love to keep him around. However, they are also going to be dealing with the free agency of star pitcher Corbin Burnes. It could be a rough offseason for the Orioles.
That being said, Santander has to like the situation that he's currently in. He has found a lot of success with Baltimore and he hasn't played a game for any other team.
Being able to stick around where he's comfortable and valued would have to be of interest to him.
It will be interesting to see what the offseason ends up having in store for Santander. Until then, the slugging star will continue being a key part of helping the Orioles compete for a World Series run and will look to continue hitting the peel off the ball and improving his free agency value.