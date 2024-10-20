Baltimore Orioles Star ‘Earned a Raise’ After Impressive Power Showing
While the Baltimore Orioles needed big performances from some of their top players during the campaign, that also comes with a price.
Sure, since their season didn't end the way they expected, one could say it would've been better if some of their pending free agents were average, but that's a bad way to look at things.
The reality is that Anthony Santander, arguably their second-best hitter, put himself in line to get paid in the offseason.
He hit 44 home runs, giving them a monster switch-hitter in the middle of their lineup.
The Orioles will now deal with potentially losing him due to his performance.
He put in the work and had a career year, which was recognized by Elijah Evans of Just Baseball.
Evans listed free agents who will get a raise due to their performances in 2024, listing Santander.
"While he was already a productive piece in Baltimore the past two seasons, I don’t think anyone expected Santander to finish third in MLB with 44 home runs. He was the second-best hitter in a talented Orioles lineup this year, and he’s set to cash in. He made $11.7 million in his final year under contract with the Orioles and should get a huge bump as he enters the offseason at just 29 years old as one of the top power bats available... With many contending teams needing power impact in their lineup (as we have seen this postseason), there’s reason to believe Santander will reach the $100 million mark and possibly even slightly beyond. Before this year, he would not have been near that level."
As Evans alluded, $100 million seems to be a fair number. Baltimore will have to determine if they're comfortable paying that, which will likely come down to how many years his contract is.
After fading out in the playoffs much quicker than expected over the past two campaigns, the Orioles would be making an interesting decision by not keeping and signing veterans like Santander.
This young team clearly isn't ready for the bright lights, and while veterans could also struggle in the postseason, they're often better performers when it matters most.
There will be other veterans on the market for a cheaper price, but this is one of those situation where the front office shouldn't be cheap.
Santander is worth $100 million and they need his bat in the lineup moving forward.