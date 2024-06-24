Baltimore Orioles Star Gives Interesting Reasoning for His Red-Hot Month
After once leading the AL East division, the Baltimore Orioles entered the month of June in second place after they faltered a bit to close out May and saw the New York Yankees go on a torrid stretch.
There was some concern about their candidacy in the division race considering how tough this month looked on paper, and with some of their star players struggling, there was a chance things could have gone poorly.
Instead, the Orioles have posted a 13-9 record entering Monday's game, something that looked a whole lot better before this past weekend where they were swept by the Houston Astros.
Still, their stretch of play has put them right back into the AL East race as they sit just 1.5 games out of first.
A major reason for their strong play during this month has been the resurgance of Anthony Santander.
Their veteran outfielder came into June with a slash line of .211/.291/.421, nine homers and 29 RBI. Not bad numbers, but not something near what the star has put up in the past when he has been Baltimore's best outfielder.
Things have changed this month.
Entering Monday, Santander has been slashing .284/.333/.682 with an MLB-leading 11 homers in June to go along with 22 RBI across his 22 contests.
What has sparked this turnaround?
The 29-year-old doesn't say he's done anything different, but instead credited the "comfort" that he's developed with his routine and mentality for allowing him to break through.
"The good thing about me is there's no pressure. I understand this is a tough game. You miss seven out of 10, you're still one of the best, right? So, you have to [keep] positive confidence, and then just keep working hard because we don't control the result. Well, at some point we know that those results are going to come, and thank God that that comfort gives me the chance to get back to my rhythm, and now we just have to maintain," he said according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
His mindset is something that's been honed in throughout his big league career.
It's one of the reasons why he has been kept on this team despite others around the MLB constantly calling the Orioles' front office to try and make a trade for him.
Baltimore knows the value he brings to this clubhouse and lineup.
Santander continues to show why he has been such an important part of this franchise's emergence as a legitimate World Series contender.