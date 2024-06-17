Baltimore Orioles Star Makes Major MLB History
The Baltimore Orioles knew they struck gold when they were able to pull off the massive offseason trade to acquire Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Burnes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for awhile now. The fact that he was even available was a surprise.
Now that he is with the Orioles, he has been proving the organization right for getting aggressive and acquiring him.
OptaSTATS took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the new MLB history that Burnes has made with Baltimore.
According to the post, Burnes is the first pitcher in the modern era to have at least 5.0 innings pitched, three runs allowed or less, and three walks allowed or less in each of his first 14 starts with any team.
The 29-year-old starter has been a big part of the reason that the Orioles are legitimate World Series contenders this season. They have been dominant all season long and have not slowed down yet.
Burnes came into Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 record to go along with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 14 starts.
During his start against the Phillies, he put together another amazing start. He put in six innings of work, finishing with seven strikeouts, two walks, and two earned runs.
It will be interesting to see if Burnes and Baltimore can keep up their respective dominant years. Burnes will be a big part of their quest to win a championship. If he can keep being the ace he has been all year long and the offense stays hot, the Orioles will have a decent shot.
Making the trade for Burnes was arguably the best move of the entire MLB offseason. Baltimore is receiving more than they bargained for and the superstar pitcher is on a historical trajectory.