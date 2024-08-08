Baltimore Orioles Star Named Player 'Who'll Have Biggest Impact' on Playoff Race
The Baltimore Orioles are tied for first place in the American League East, and considering some of the injuries they've dealt with this season, it's impressive that they've been able to stay afloat with the New York Yankees.
After adding some ammo at the trade deadline, the Orioles are well-positioned to go on a deep run in the postseason.
However, multiple injured players on their roster need to come back for them to be the team they're looking to be. They'll definitely be without three of their starting pitchers for the remainder of the campaign, but hopefully, other players will return in the near future.
Jordan Westburg might be more important than anybody currently on the IL. The 25-year-old has had an impressive second year in the big leagues, slashing .269/.317/.497 with 18 home runs, 25 doubles, and 58 RBI.
While Baltimore's offense is one of the best in baseball, they could use their young slugger. It's uncertain when he'll return, as Westburg broke his hand and was placed on the 10-day injured list last week.
As the Orioles are right in the mix of a postseason race, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named him one of the players who'll have the biggest impact on the outcome of the American League East and the American League playoffs in general.
"See: Albies. The fractured hand suffered on July 31 might keep Westburg on the shelf for the rest of the regular season.
"But if he makes it back for that Sept. 24-26 series against the Yankees, perhaps the 25-year-old with a slugging percentage just shy of .500 can deliver something clutch in what is shaping up to be a three-game battle for a first-round bye."
Brandon Hyde told reporters after he was hit by the pitch that he was hopeful that Westburg would eventually return to Baltimore's lineup.
That could be a good indication that he'll be back at some point in the near future. However, there's not necessarily a ton of time left in the regular season. The baseball season is long, and it seems like it just started in some ways, but the Orioles only have 48 games left in the campaign.
It's impossible to count them out, even if he doesn't return, as Baltimore has proven time and time again that they can manage to win games. It's impressive, given the youth on this roster, but it's the reality of the situation.
Getting him back will certainly be a priority, but they have enough to get the job done if it takes longer than expected.