Baltimore Orioles Star Outfielder Shares Positive News About His Injured Knee

As the Baltimore Orioles work through some offensive struggles in their outfield, their most productive player provided a positive update on his injured knee that could see him back soon.

Brad Wakai

May 10, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25)
May 10, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Baltimore Orioles found themselves two back of the AL East lead after they dropped a few contests when the New York Yankees were winning theirs.

It's still early in the season and there's plenty of time for the Orioles to pull away and win back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1973-74.

To do that, though, they're going to have to find offensive consistency from their outfielders after a cold stretch has prompted some people to think the front office should start looking at potential moves around the trade deadline.

Mike Elias isn't there yet, knowing this is a rollercoaster game and his current group could get hot and find their form at anytime.

But, there was some concern when their star outfielder Anthony Santander picked up an injury to his knee that caused him to leave the game early on Wednesday. He's been able to avoid the injured list and has been the designated hitter during the first two contests against the Seattle Mariners, but he's out of the starting lineup on Sunday.

Baltimore has needed his bat to stay in the lineup amidst the struggles from others in that unit. They really want him to return to center field when he's healthy, something that could be on the horizon according to the 29-year-old.

"The knee's feeling OK. It's still swollen and bruised. A couple more days it's gonna be fine," he said according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. "I would say the last couple days would be a little tough being in the outfield, able to be quick in the first step."

As the designated hitter, Santander went 0-7 with a walk, further pointing to the issues that this group has had over the recent stretch of games.

However, it's still too early to panic.

Things will turn around for the outfielders, and when it does, the Orioles will get back to being the prolific offensive team they've been during the majority of the season.

