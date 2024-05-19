Baltimore Orioles Star Prospect Leaves Game With Dizziness
Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo is one of the most highly-regarded prospects in all of baseball. That makes anything that happens to him important.
On Sunday while playing for Double-A Bowie, Basallo left the game after he experienced dizziness, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The team said it was done as a precaution.
Bowie was playing at Binghamton. They pinch-hit for Basallo in the fifth inning with Connor Pavolony. He also took over for Basallo behind the plate.
The superstar prospect was 0-for-2 when he left the game.
The Orioles did not have more information but have to be hopeful that it’s not serious. The organization already has their No. 3 overall prospect, Coby Mayo, on the injured list after he suffered a fractured rib that will cause him to miss several weeks.
The 19-year-old out of the Dominican Republic has been impressive since he joined the organization. MLB Pipeline considers him their No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 19 prospect in all of baseball.
Basallo is playing his first full season at Double-A and is slashing .259/.297/.396/.693 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 35 games.
Last season he burst on the scene as an 18-year-old, as the right-handed hitter slashed .313/.402/.551/.953 with 20 home runs and 86 RBI at three different levels of the O’s system.
Where Basallo might play in the Majors is up for debate. Adley Rutschman is one of the best catchers in all of baseball and doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere, especially since he hasn’t hit arbitration eligibility yet.