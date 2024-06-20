Baltimore Orioles Star Reveals Honest Take on Mounting Injuries
As the 2024 MLB season progresses forward, the Baltimore Orioles have still remained one of the best teams in baseball. They are coming off of a series win against the New York Yankees and have shown no signs of slowing down in the AL East race.
Unfortunately, they are starting to have some bad luck on the injury front.
Most recently, news broke that starting pitcher Kyle Bradish was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery and is out for the rest of the season. Another key piece, Danny Coulombe, a reliever, will be out likely until September due to a bone chip removal surgery.
The Orioles haven't been able to catch a break lately, but they have continued winning.
Speaking out about the future and facing adversity due to the injury, Baltimore outfielder Cedric Mullins honestly talked about the situation the team finds itself in.
“We’re a good ballclub. The injuries are definitely unfortunate, but we’ve got to continue to find a way to get wins on the board, and a lot of talented guys on this team that can make that happen.”
Keeping up their current pace will not be easy for the Orioles. However, they are stacked with talent across the roster and the kind of approach that Mullins is talking about is a good one.
Every legitimate contender has to have a "next man up" mentality throughout the course of a season. Injuries happen, but what happens after them is what decides everything when it's all said and done.
Another major positive for Baltimore is that the MLB trade deadline is just over a month away. The Orioles have always been expected to be an aggressive buyer, but that aggressiveness could increase.
Plenty of names have been linked as potential trade candidates for Baltimore.
Among the potential trade targets that have been mentioned are Mason Miller, Tanner Scott, Tyler Anderson, Garrett Crochet, and many others. There are options for them to fill the voids left by all of the injuries.
It will be interesting to see how the team looks over the next few weeks. If they can stay winning despite the injuries, the trade deadline will give them a chance to bolster their World Series hopes.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about the Orioles. They have more needs than they did just a couple of weeks ago and will likely like to fill them.