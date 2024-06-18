Baltimore Orioles Star Sits Top-Three in Latest MVP Poll
If there were any doubts about the Baltimore Orioles, there shouldn't be anymore. Despite how well the New York Yankees have played this season, with the best record in baseball, the Orioles are just 1.5 games behind in the American League East standings.
With a series against the Yankees that starts on Tuesday night, they have an excellent opportunity to jump them and take over the division.
It's been a team effort, but some have impressed in a big way and have been a large part of the success the team has found this year.
Around baseball, there aren't many better than Gunnar Henderson.
The soon-to-be 24-year-old has posted a 5.0 WAR in just 70 games. He does it all, but his offensive production can't go unnoticed, slashing .274/.370./.588 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI in 274 at-bats.
In the latest MLB MVP poll released by MLB.com, which was voted on by 42 MLB.com experts, Henderson sits behind Aaron Judge and Juan Soto at the No. 3 spot.
"Henderson has established himself as one of the game's top shortstops on both sides of the ball. The 23-year-old has pop, on-base skills, speed and high defensive value, all things we look for in MVP candidates.
"He's second in baseball with 22 homers, ranks third in the AL in slugging (.588) and runs (56), and is fourth in the league in OPS (.957). And his 5.0 bWAR is second in baseball behind only Judge."
It's tough to argue, given Judge and Soto's seasons, but a cold stretch for even a week for either of them could put Henderson in that top spot.
If he continues to play the way he has and ends up with 50-plus home runs and Baltimore wins the American League East, which is viewed as the best division in baseball, the race will get very interesting.
Judge has 26 home runs and looks to be well on his way to another 50-home run season. He also leads Major League Baseball in doubles and RBI.
The focus for the Orioles and Henderson will be taking care of business and trying to win the division and World Series. Along the way, however, Baltimore fans will be hoping for their young superstar to collect some hardware.
It'd certainly be deserving given his play.