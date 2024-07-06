Baltimore Orioles Star Trade Target Given High Chance of Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have been connected to many different potential trade targets over the past few weeks. However, there is one elite starting pitcher trade target that has been linked to them quite often.
In fact, it has been reported that the Orioles have recently discussed a trade for him.
Of course, the pitcher being referenced to is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet. He is one of the most coveted starters available ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
Jon Heyman, an MLB insider for the New York Post, has predicted that the likelihood of Crochet being traded ahead of the deadline later this month is "high."
Should Baltimore want to make a major blockbuster trade to improve their rotation, Crochet would be the best potential option. He would also be one of the most expensive options to pursue.
At 25 years old, Crochet is just coming into his prime. He still has two more years left on his current contract, which makes him an even better and more intriguing trade target for contenders.
When it comes to the Orioles, Crochet would fit the timeline. Even though Baltimore is a World Series contender this offseason, their championship window should remain open for years to come.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far with the White Sox, Crochet has started in 18 games. He has compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.02 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, and a 7.1 K/BB ratio. Crochet has pitched a total of 101.1 innings.
Outside of Baltimore, there are quite a few teams linked as possible Crochet suitors. Some of those teams are the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.
Corbin Burnes has been the ace for the Orioles' rotation so far this season. If the front office makes a move for Crochet, they would have two legitimate ace options.
He would be an extremely important addition for the stretch run of the regular season. In the postseason, he would be an elite No. 2 starter in a series.
All of that being said, Baltimore is going to be a very popular team in trade rumors. They are potentially a piece or two away from winning a World Series. Making a move for Crochet would certainly move them closer to achieving that goal.