Baltimore Orioles Superstar Explains Why He's Been Chucking His Bat
The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of putting together back-to-back successful campaigns after they took the baseball world by storm with their 101-win season and American League-best record in 2023.
Based on their projected timeline, what they accomplished was way ahead of schedule.
While there is tons of talent on this roster and in their pipeline, the Orioles were still thought to be a couple years away from contending.
They sped up that timeline by winning the AL East title and are now looking like legitimate World Series contenders led by multiple stars across every position group who seem ready to take the next step after getting swept in the playoffs last season.
Gunnar Henderson has been a major part of that as the 22-year-old has already turned into a bonafide AL MVP candidate this season after winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2023.
The superstar has been on a power-hitting tear, sitting tied for second in the MLB with 18 long balls entering Saturday.
Once that starts happening, however, opposing pitching staffs will make adjustments, and for Henderson, that has meant more walks as he now has 21 in his last 24 games.
Fans have noticed that the shortstop has been flinging his bat toward Baltimore's dugout after each free pass he receives, something that has been construed as anger or frustration.
Henderson set the record straight in his conversation with Steve Melewski of MASN as he discussed what has transpired after his recent walks.
"I mean, I don't even know where [flinging the bat] came from to be honest with you. It's just a habit. I think it kind of stemmed from just how quick the game is going and just trying to, I guess, get to first base as quick as I can," he said.
Certainly an interesting reason if that's to be believed, but he also said he has another rationale for why he has started firing his bat toward the Orioles' dugout.
"Just help the guy getting the bats, he doesn't have to run as far ... So, I try to get there as quick as I can and not have to wait on the guy to come get the bat and stuff. It has kind of stemmed from that and everybody is kind of taking it by storm here," Henderson added.
As far as his recent spike in walk rate is concerned, it sounds like he's not bothered it.
"I enjoy walks. For me, I treat them as good as I hit because I get on base for the guy behind me. I like running the bases too, so if they hit a double I like trying to score from first. I enjoy getting on the bases and just trying to help any way I can," he said.
That's a great mindset to have, especially as he progresses in his career, because he likely is not going to see too many great pitches during his at-bats and he'll have to be patient at the plate.
So, the mystery is solved.
Henderson is not angry about the walks, he's just looking to take his free pass and get on base as quickly as possible in hopes of scoring, while making sure the batboy doesn't have to run as much.