Baltimore Orioles Take A College Catcher In Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles have built one of the best farm systems in baseball over the last few seasons, but picking later in the draft is something they haven't really done as of late. In 2024, Baltimore is slated for the 22nd overall pick. In Jonathan Mayo's latest mock draft, he has the Orioles taking Caleb Lomavita, a catcher out of the University of California - Berkeley.
Lomavita, the 33rd overall prospect on MLB Pipeline, is an offensive-first backstop at this point in his career, though he can still pick it behind the plate.
A true junior at 21-years-old, Lomavita has gotten better at the plate each year he's been at Cal. In 2024, the catcher had a slash line of .322/.395/.586 with 15 homers and 52 RBI in 55 games. Despite displaying good power and on-base skills, he does struggle with plate discipline.
In 2023, the Hawaii native improved his strikeout numbers from his freshman year, going from 52 whiffs to just 25, but his swing and miss creeped back in a big one in his final year. In his 55 games, Lomavita struckout 43 times to just 12 walks.
According to his scouting report, Lomavita is a "very aggressive hitter who swings at everything."
Yet, he did show improvement at one point in his college career, so there's no reason to think he can't do that once again. Despite the big strikeout numbers, he still hit well enough to earn All-Conference honors in the Pac-12.
Defensively, Lomavita leaves a little to be desired. He was named to the Pac-12's All-Defensive team, but he is not a finished product behind the plate. He sports an above average arm, but is "still learning the nuances of receiving," and could work on his mechanics of throwing behind the plate.
There is some belief that Lomavita could play at third because of his above average athleticism, but it's that athletic ability that could help him continue to improve behind the plate. If he can refine some of his catching skills, his bat would be very valuable for the position.
Yes, it's the first round, but by no means would Lomavita be an Adley Rutchsman replacement. That's his position for as long as he is able to catch. However, if the Orioles do wind up taking Lomavita, he could be the backup catcher and has the ability to play other positions as well. If the bat plays well enough, that move could be full time to get him in the lineup.