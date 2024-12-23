Baltimore Orioles Target Walker Buehler Agrees to Deal with Red Sox: Report
The Baltimore Orioles need pitching. Corbin Burnes has yet to make his decision, and while that could come in the next few days, the free agency market has started to heat up again over the past 24 hours.
Pitchers are flying off the board, including right-hander Walker Buehler. According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, Buehler is in agreement on a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Dorsey reported that the deal includes incentives. Buehler won two World Series rings with the Dodgers and now he'll serve as a veteran force in a quality young pitching staff.
The Orioles have been linked to nearly every starter on the market this winter. Whether an ace or middle-of-the-rotation arm like Buehler, anyone would help.
The veteran would've been an excellent addition, but there's reason for Baltimore not to be too upset about this.
When Buehler is at his best, he's an ace-caliber arm. The question, of course, is about his health. The two-time All-Star hasn't thrown in more than 75 1/3 innings in a season since 2021.
For an Orioles team that needs pitchers to, at the very least, eat innings, Buehler might've not been the best option.
However, he was great in the playoffs, and if that continues, the Red Sox might be getting one of the steals of the offseason.
The worrying issue in this all is that Baltimore could eventually be without options to sign. That's the risk of not having an answer from Burnes, and it could continue until he makes a decision.