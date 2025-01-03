Baltimore Orioles To Sign Veteran All-Star Starting Pitcher For $15 Million
The Baltimore Orioles have made a huge move to bolster their thin starting rotation.
According to reports from numerous outlets, the Orioles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Atlanta Braves veteran starting pitcher Charlie Morton which will be worth $15 million.
It's not a massive shock with reports as recently as Friday afternoon connecting Morton to Baltimore, but it is certainly an exciting and quality addition.
Morton, who turned 41 years old in November, has still been extremely effective over the last four years for the Braves. With a 3.87 ERA since arriving to Atlanta in prior to the 2021 season, he has been among the more dependable and consistent pitchers in baseball throughout his career. Perhaps most importantly however is that age has not yet caught up with him from a durability standpoint.
With 124 starts in the last four seasons and no less than 30 in every full season since 2017, Morton can be counted on to be on the mound every time it's his day to make a start.
Morton has also had stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies, but the best run of his career came when he made back-to-back All-Star appearance in 2018 with the Houston Astros and in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
While Morton doesn't replace the production that the now-departed Corbin Burnes brought in 2024, he can absolutely be a key factor in replacing Burnes by committee.
The number is a bit steep at $15 million, but for someone like Morton where you know what you're gonna get and that he will be on the field, it's a very solid signing.