Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Exited FCL Game with Shoulder Discomfort
The Baltimore Orioles look to be dealing with a potential injury in their farm system, as Luis Almeyda, a Top 20 prospect in the organization by multiple outlets, has come out of Thursday's FCL game with right shoulder discomfort, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Although only 18 years old, Almeyda has already played in 71 games in his professional career, slashing .198/.326/.316 in 212 at-bats. Despite his struggles at the plate, he's regarded as someone who could be an above-average player at the big league level one day.
He signed a franchise-record $2.3 million bonus in the Orioles' international class last year. Almeyda, originally from Paterson, New Jersey, moved to the Dominican Republic as a 15-year-old.
The shortstop had left shoulder surgery last year in August, but as Kubatko reported, this seems to be his right shoulder, which is the only positive regarding a potential injury.
At this time of the season, and with Baltimore being as aggressive as they've been on the trade market, there's always a chance that he could be getting moved. With the organization just calling it shoulder discomfort, that could still make teams interested in the youngster as part of any deal.
Almeyda is certainly a trade candidate, as many teams would likely be interested in a young man who just turned 18 a few months ago. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, there's a lot of potential for him to get stronger as he matures, too, which should only interest more clubs in potential deals.
If the shortstop doesn't get moved at this deadline, though, he still is someone to monitor going forward as projections say his future will be very bright and he could emerge as a top prospect in the Orioles' pipeline at some point.