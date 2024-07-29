Baltimore Orioles Top Trade Target Could Require Them Moving Massive Haul
The Baltimore Orioles are already on the board after landing Zach Eflin in one trade and Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache for Austin Hays in another deal.
With an opportunity to compete for a World Series, they're expected to do more. Factor their contender status in with the best farm system in baseball, and the Orioles should be in an excellent position to better their roster in the next few days.
There are multiple ways to improve, but with the struggles from the bullpen for part of the year, their focus is expected to be on that front. They've been linked to some of the top relievers on the market, including Tanner Scott, Mason Miller, and others.
It's unlikely that Miller will get traded, but Scott is expected to be moved, and the former Baltimore pitcher could be coming back to where he made his debut in 2017.
With this being a buyers' market, there are some questions about Scott's price. Contending teams besides the Orioles have shown interest in the left-hander, meaning that his value will likely be high. After some of the trades in the past 48 hours, the Miami Marlins are bound to get a decent return, as teams have been overpaying for players who aren't as good as Scott.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Scott could go for a similar package to the one the Philadelphia Phillies traded for Carlos Estevez.
"The Angels did extremely well in the Carlos Estévez trade, acquiring two potential future major-league starters from the Phillies. The deal once again showed the strength of this seller’s market.
"I expect the Marlins to get a similar return for closer Tanner Scott, especially since the Orioles, Yankees and Dodgers remain three of the teams in trade talks with them."
The Phillies moved two high-end prospects in the deal, which should give Baltimore and other teams around the league a sense of what they're working with.
Scott would be well worth the price, as he's been dominant on the bump, arguably being the best relief pitcher in baseball. In 45 2/3 innings pitched, he's posted a 1.18 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and 1.07 WHIP.
His walk numbers are a bit concerning, walking 27, which could be an issue in October against good teams. However, the other numbers suggest that he should continue to pitch at a higb level, and he'd be an excellent addition to a bullpen that needs plenty of help.