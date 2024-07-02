Baltimore Orioles Trade Package Suggested for Star Closer
The Baltimore Orioles have been connected as a team that could look to acquire a closer or strong late-inning reliever ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
Quite a few names have been attached as possible trade targets for the Orioles. There are many different avenues that Baltimore could take to acquire the reliever they're looking to get.
One name that has risen to the top of most trade wishlist around the league is Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller.
Miller, a 25-year-old hard-throwing closer, may not be available. The Athletics may opt to keep him. However, that should not stop a team like the Orioles from pursuing him aggressively.
Bleacher Report has recently suggested a massive blockbuster trade idea that would send Miller to Baltimore.
Here is what the trade would look like:
Baltimore Orioles Receive: RHP Mason Miller
Oakland A's Receive: 2B Connor Norby (BAL's No. 7 prospect), OF Dylan Beavers (BAL's No. 9 prospect), RHP Seth Johnson (BAL's No. 10 prospect)
Looking at the trade, the Orioles should be extremely interested. They keep all of their top-five prospects and would be adding a long-term closer with contract control.
Baltimore has a championship window that should be open for quite a few years to come. Miller would fit a long-term timeline and would also come in and immediately make them a stronger contender in 2024.
During the 2024 season thus far, Miller has pitched in 30 games. He has compiled a 1.96 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, a 4.9 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, and just two blown saves. Those numbers show why the Orioles would be interested.
Whether they acquire him to be the closer to replace Craig Kimbrel or use him as a late-inning shutdown reliever, he would fill a major void.
Giving up Norby, Beavers, and Johnson is a steep price, but Baltimore should be in win-now mode. They have all of the major league pieces in place to contend for a championship.
All of that being said, the Orioles are going to be an entertaining team to watch leading up to the trade deadline. They have tons of young talent and have a couple of needs they need to address.
Miller may not end up getting moved by Oakland, but if he's available Baltimore should pursue him with everything they have.