Baltimore Orioles Two Star Free Agents Reject Qualifying Offer Like Expected
As expected, Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes have officially rejected the $21.05 million Qualifying Offer the Baltimore Orioles extended them.
The deadline to either accept or reject the QO was during the afternoon on Tuesday, but there wasn't much intrigue regarding this class since only one out of the 13 players receiving an offer accepted it.
This was really just a formality for the Orioles since they knew it would likely be declined, but this now sets themselves up to receive draft pick compensation if they aren't able to re-sign their two stars.
Right now, it's largely predicted that they won't.
Burnes is arguably the top starting pitcher on the market, and even though this is a loaded class, he still could get the most amount of money at his position based on his body of work.
Santander is being a bit overlooked despite coming off the best season of his career since there are some questions other teams might have about his outlook going forward that could shrink the total amount of money he could get, but he's also projected to get something in the $100 million-plus range.
Baltimore could still attempt to re-sign one or both of these players.
Logically thinking, Burnes would likely be the preferred option since they have more questions in their starting rotation going forward than they do in their lineup with so many star position players and prospects.
But, if they aren't able to get either one back, the Orioles now won't lose them for nothing.
Both Burnes and Santander are expected to get more than $50 million in their next deals, so Baltimore would be in line to get compensation picks that would fall after the first round of next year's draft if that turns out to be the case.
For a team like the Orioles, that is huge.
It will be interesting to see what transpires for Baltimore on this front, but with the star duo now officially becoming free agents after rejecting the Qualifying Offer, they'll have their hands full if they want to re-sign them.