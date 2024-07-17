Baltimore Orioles Urged to Make One Move at MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles did what they had to do in the first half of the season, holding a one-game lead in the American League East. While they've dealt with some adversity, especially with injuries on the mound, the first half went as well as they could've hoped for the most part.
3-7 in their last 10 games entering the break, the focus for the Orioles will be playing better and growing their lead in the division.
There's a chance that this team will look much different in a few weeks, as the deadline will give the front office a way to improve. The injuries on the mound have derailed their pitching staff, making it a necessity that they go out and add an arm or two.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Baltimore go out and land more than one pitcher, either, as it's that big of a need.
It'll be interesting to see what the front office decides to do. They have the prospects to land a superstar pitcher if they want. Tarik Skubal would be the hottest name on the market if he gets traded. They have rumored interest in the ace.
However, they might need depth more than anything. Putting all of their eggs in one basket might work, but Skubal himself doesn't change all of the injuries.
That goes to say, if the Orioles could land the left-hander, they should do that. It's just something they'll have to think about, as injuries have been a problem.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes their need is focused on landing a No. 2 arm rather than depth.
"The Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball, despite an alarming amount of fluidity behind ace Corbin Burnes in the starting rotation.
"Young right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is good enough to take the ball in a playoff series, but finding a quality No. 2 guy to slot between those two might be the missing piece of the puzzle in a title run. With Burnes headed for free agency this offseason, focusing on controllable arms over rentals is the logical move."
There aren't a ton of No. 2 arms on the market. Garrett Crochet would be just that if they landed him, but he's likely going to require them to trade a package that could resemble what they'd have to trade for an ace.
Jack Flaherty is another potential option and he's familiar with the team after landing with them at the deadline last year.
Outside of that, there doesn't seem to be a ton of No. 2 arms available. That could change with things playing out over the next two weeks.