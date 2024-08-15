Baltimore Orioles Urged to Pursue Former Dodgers' Infielder
Over their last 10 games, the Baltimore Orioles have gone 6-4. While they haven't been bad at all, they also haven't looked like the dominant World Series contenders that they were not too long ago.
Clearly, they are still one of the top potential championship contenders in baseball. However, they have shown some potential issues that could cause their downfall.
With that in mind, it's very likely that the front office would love to make any move that improves their chances of making a deep run in the postseason.
One potential option could be pursuing infielder Amed Rosario, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers recently.
Andrew Bassan of Birds Watcher has urged the Orioles to look into claiming Rosario for the stretch run of the season.
"To be sure, no one will call Amed Rosario the most exciting option as the Orioles try to hold themselves together until Jordan Westburg returns. With the trade deadline passed, more 'exciting' options are simply unavailable. But for a team clearly interested in adding veteran depth for its bench, claiming the versatile Rosario seems to be one of their best options."
During the 2024 season so far split between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, Rosario has played in 81 games. He has hit two home runs and driven in 28 RBI to go along with a slashline of .305/.331/.415.
Those are some very good numbers that could add much-needed depth for Baltimore.
Making moves like this one can take a team from being a good contender to a great contender. Rosario has the bat to make an impact for the Orioles and he could be a quality Swiss Army knife kind of piece defensively.
At the very worst, the move doesn't pan out and Baltimore parts ways with Rosario. If it does work out, he could be a key part of a run at the World Series.
There would be absolutely zero downside to making this move. It's all about taking a swing on a player who has found success already this year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Baltimore actually does claim Rosario. The fit makes a ton of sense. If they don't, it could end up being a huge missed opportunity.