Baltimore Orioles Veteran Named Team's 'Worst' Bang-for-Buck Player
Considering all of the injuries the Baltimore Orioles have dealt with this year, it's impressive that they're in first place in the American League East.
The Orioles would likely have a much better record if it weren't for some of those injuries. Unfortunately, that isn't the case, and it's also fair to note that every team in Major League Baseball deals with injuries. However, the ones they've dealt with have been more significant than most other teams.
It started last year, too, when Felix Bautista underwent Tommy John surgery. Bautista was one of the top closers in Major League Baseball when he was on the mound last season, a significant loss for a team with World Series aspirations. Having a lockdown closer in the 9th inning is as important as anything, so replacing him was essentially impossible.
Baltimore attempted to do so by landing Craig Kimbrel, a proven veteran who's pitched in big moments throughout his long career. Over the past decade, Kimbrel has been one of the top arms in baseball out of the bullpen.
He hasn't necessarily been bad in 2024, but his numbers are nothing to write home about. He's posted his worst ERA in a season with more than 24 appearances, currently owning a 3.99 ERA.
His counting stats aren't bad, but there are some worries about him potentially blowing games in the postseason. Rightfully so, too, as he's blown six saves. Kimbrel's also making $13 million, another factor with his inconsistencies on the bump.
Taking up more than 11% of the team's payroll, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes he's the club's "worst bang-for-your-buck" player, highlighting some of his struggles.
"With All-Star closer Félix Bautista out for the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Orioles signed veteran Craig Kimbrel to a one-year, $12 million deal that includes a 2025 club option to fill the void at the back of the bullpen... The 36-year-old has not been bad this year, but with six blown saves and a 4.07 ERA in 53 appearances, he has been far from a lockdown option in the ninth inning. His inconsistency is a big reason why the team flipped outfielder Austin Hays for reliever Seranthony Domínguez at the trade deadline."
His postseason success does bring some optimism, however.
He was lights out in the bullpen outside the NLCS for the Philadelphia Phillies last year. In the NLCS, however, he allowed four earned runs in just 3.0 innings pitched, a big reason why the Phillies didn't make the World Series.
If that's the case this time around, the Orioles will have to make a quick decision about who'll close games.