Baltimore Orioles, Veteran Reliever Agree to Deal Ahead of Spring Training
Right-handed pitcher Dylan Coleman announced his newest deal with the Baltimore Orioles via Instagram, marking an exciting opportunity for the pitcher.
Coleman was released by the Houston Astros in August and has been on the hunt for a new team ever since. He has Major League seasons under his belt, but his overall numbers have declined a bit during his career.
On the mound, Coleman is notorious for allowing walks and reached rates of 19.8% in the majors and 21.8% in the minors in 2023. These numbers were recorded in Coleman's last season with the Kansas City Royals. His one and only year with Houston wasn't much better.
In 2024, Coleman only made one major league appearance on the mound. He threw for only one inning, contributing to an Astros victory. The next day, Coleman was sent down to Houston's Triple-A team to try his hand in some minor league ball.
Coleman's numbers rose to an alarming walk rate of 23.9% over 36 innings.
With the summer of 2024 behind him, Coleman will be looking for a fresh start in Baltimore. His right-hand talents could be of use to the O's barring any shifts in pitching consistency. One major stat to keep an eye out for will be his walking percentage. Coleman's capabilities on the mound could give Baltimore the edge they need to kick off the 2025 campaign.
Coleman will make his appearance at spring training, working to get back to similar numbers from earlier in his career. The Orioles could be looking to bolster their relief team for the regular season, something Coleman could work up to with his new team.
The Orioles will have their closer, Félix Bautista, back after he missed the latter stages of the 2023 season and all of 2024 after he had Tommy John surgery. He was the 2023 Mariano Rivera reliever of the year and he should give the Orioles a reliable ninth-inning pitcher they were lacking last year.
Ahead of him are several holdovers from last year's bullpen, including the reliable Yennier Cano, Seranthony Dominguez Cionel Pérez, Keegan Akin and Gregory Soto. Notable, the O’s brought in Andrew Kittredge to help bolster the bullpen and expect to use him in high-leverage situations.
Pitchers and catchers report to the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday and the rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.