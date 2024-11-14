Baltimore Orioles Veteran Slugger Seen as Trade Fit for NL Central Team
This offseason is an important one for the Baltimore Orioles.
After looking like legitimate World Series contenders in the first half of the season, the Orioles' production fell off in the second half. There were some shortcomings that proved too difficult to overcome, resulting in a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round.
The biggest culprit down the stretch and in the postseason was a lack of production at the plate, as Baltimore's entire lineup went cold at the same time.
In the two games against the Royals, the Orioles managed to score one run — a solo homer by Cedric Mullins. It was a disappointing turn of events as Baltimore's pitching, which was an issue at times, got the job done.
Now that free agency is underway, it will be interesting to see what the front office decides to do. There are some key players hitting free agency that the Orioles would love to retain, including right fielder Anthony Santander and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
Of course, that is easier said than done, as their markets will be robust. But, there is money to spend as the Orioles are clear buyers.
This makes it all the more confusing as to why veteran first baseman Ryan Mountcastle was put on the trade block ahead of the deadline. He could be made available again as his arbitration earnings project to be $6.6 million.
The price isn’t too steep, but Baltimore may feel it would be money better spent elsewhere. He could be used as the centerpiece of a trade package to bring back some pitching help.
One team that would match up well with Baltimore is the Pittsburgh Pirates. They were mentioned by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report as a potential trade fit for Mountcastle.
It makes a ton of sense for the two franchises to come together on a deal given where each of their strengths and weaknesses are. The Orioles have a surplus of young hitters and not enough spots in the lineup for all of them. The Pirates are overflowing with pitching talent but lack hitting options.
Should Mountcastle be made available, Pittsburgh is a team that should show interest. They notoriously don’t spend much in free agency, but acquiring a player who is under team control for at least two more seasons is right up the Pirates' alley.