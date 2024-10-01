Baltimore Ravens Coach Has Special Message for Baltimore Orioles
October is a great time to be a sports fan, especially in Charm City.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Baltimore Orioles kick off the month with their first playoff game against the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card Round. If all goes according to plan, Camden Yards will be rocking all month long as the Orioles pursue their first World Series title since 1983.
Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens look like Super Bowl contenders again after back-to-back wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills to end September. They have a busy month ahead of them as well, starting with this week's pivotal AFC North matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
After dismantling the Bills 35-10 at home on Sunday Night Football, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made sure to show his support for the Orioles during Monday's press conference.
Instead of wearing a Ravens shirt, Harbaugh was wearing a black long-sleeve Orioles shirt with the phrase "October Ready" on the front. He also had a special message for the Orioles, barking, "Let's go, O's. Let's go!"
While he grew up in the Midwest, the 62-year-old Harbaugh has been the Ravens' head coach since 2008, so he knows how much the Orioles mean to the city and how passionate the city's fans are.
This is only the Orioles' fifth playoff appearance during that time and first time reaching the postseason in consecutive seasons since 1996-97, so Harbaugh hasn't had too many chances to support them during October.
Harbaugh led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory over his brother Jim and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2012 season, so he knows what it feels like to win a championship for Baltimore.
The city hasn't experienced a title since then, but hopefully either the Orioles or Ravens will change that soon enough.