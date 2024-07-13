Bold Baltimore Orioles Predictions for Second Half of 2024 Season
The Baltimore Orioles are closing in on the All-Star break and will regroup for the stretch run in the second half of the year.
Right now, the Orioles are going through a bit of a rough patch. They have lost four straight games, but are still sitting at 57-37.
With the MLB trade deadline coming up soon, Baltimore will have an opportunity to improve the roster. They're expected to be aggressive on the trade market.
Regardless of what they do at the deadline, the Orioles are a World Series contender. They are loaded with offensive talent and the pitching staff is solid as well. The excitement surrounding the team is warranted.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a few bold predictions for Baltimore in the second half of the season.
Gunnar Henderson Ends Up Winning American League MVP
First up, the Orioles have been receiving a monstrous season from their star shortstop. At just 23 years old, Gunnar Henderson is already one of the top up-and-coming superstars in baseball.
So far this season in 93 games, Henderson has slashed .288/.376/.584 to go along with 27 home runs and 61 RBI. He has also stolen 14 bases and been caught just once.
His production will not drop off in the second half of the season. Henderson will continue to terrorize opposing pitchers on his way to winning the AL MVP award.
Baltimore Wins the American League East Division
Currently, the Orioles hold a one game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East division race. That race is going to stay tight throughout the remainder of the year.
However, when everything is said and done, Baltimore will end up winning the AL East. It will be a back and forth fight throughout the second half of the season, but the Orioles will have a bit more success over the last two weeks of the season and will lock up the pennant.
The Orioles Make a Run to the World Series
While this is not a prediction that they will win the World Series, it is also not a prediction that they will lose either.
This is simply stating that Baltimore will make a run to the World Series. They are going to be the best team in the American League when the season is over.
Behind their dyanmic offense and a pitching staff that is more than capable of being elite, the Orioles are going to win and win big. Come playoff time, they'll get hot. Getting to the World Series is a big accomplishment, but they'll need to play their best baseball of the year in order to win a championship.