Can Baltimore Orioles Regain Momentum Against Tough Nationals Squad on Wednesday?
The Baltimore Orioles have been playing solid baseball lately, but they haven't been particularly dominant. In their last 10 games, the Orioles have gone 5-5 and currently hold a 70-50 record on the season.
With that record, Baltimore is the fourth-best team in baseball heading into Wednesday's slate of games.
Tonight, the Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals at home. In the first game of the two-game series, Baltimore ended up falling to the Nationals by a final score of 9-3.
Looking closer at tonight's game, the Orioles are looking to regain their momentum.
Not that long ago, they were the hottest team in baseball. Baltimore has the talent to win a World Series, but they need to get back to the dominant level of play that they were showcasing over a month ago.
Dean Kremer will get the start on the mound for the Orioles tonight. He has gone 4-9 so far this season in 16 starts to go along with a 4.70 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, and 84.1 innings pitched.
On the other side of the diamond, Washington will give the starting nod to 23-year-old rookie DJ Herz. He has started in 11 games this year, going 2-4 with a 4.41 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 49.0 innings pitched.
Going up against the Nationals is not an easy task. They may be 55-65 and are much lower in the standings than Baltimore, but they fight each and every game.
As can be seen from the 9-3 win by Washington yesterday, the Orioles will need to bring their best game to pick up the win tonight.
Hopefully, Kremer will be able to turn in one of his better starts of the season. Baltimore will also need its lineup to pick things up.
They haven't had a truly big offensive game since August 4th, when they scored nine runs in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.
All of that being said, the Orioles are a top-tier World Series contender for a reason. They need to get back to playing up to their full potential. A win tonight would be a big step in that direction.
Baltimore and the Nationals will start with the first pitch tonight at 6:35 p.m. EST. Make sure to tune in to see if the Orioles can pick up a key win and get back in the win column following two straight losses.