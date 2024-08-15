Can Baltimore Orioles Start New Winning Streak on Thursday vs. Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to get back to their dominant winning ways from earlier in the season. With the stretch run of the regular season coming up, can they accomplish that goal?
Yesterday, the Orioles were able to pull off a 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals. That win improved their record to 71-50. Currently, they are 0.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East division race heading into Thursday's schedule of games.
Tonight, Baltimore will take on the Boston Red Sox in an AL East rival showdown. They'll be looking to begin a new winning streak and move it to two straight.
While the Orioles are still a top-tier World Series contender, they have fallen off a bit in recent weeks. They have elite talent, both in the lineup and their pitching staff, but they haven't played up to their full potential of late.
Taking the mound for Baltimore tonight will be Zach Eflin, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays. He has made three straight since being traded to the Orioles, compiling a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.33 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, an 8.5 K/BB ratio, and 19.1 innings pitched.
Needless to say, the 30-year-old starting pitcher has fit in nicely with the team since the trade.
On the other side of the diamond, the Red Sox will give the starting nod to 31-year-old veteran Nick Pivetta. He has started in 18 games this season, going 5-7 and recording a 4.44 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, a 5.1 K/BB ratio, and 95.1 innings pitched.
Both pitchers are quality starters and should put on a good show for the fans.
Offensively, Baltimore needs its lineup to play up to its full potential. There are very few teams in baseball with the kind of firepower that the Orioles possess. If the lineup plays at its best, they are very difficult to defeat.
With just 41 games left in the regular season, games are becoming more and more important. If Baltimore wants to make a run and win the AL East division, it will need to start winning at a much more consistent rate than they have lately.
Make sure to tune in tonight to see if the Orioles can make it two wins in a row when they take on Boston at 6:35 p.m. EST.