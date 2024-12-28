Corbin Burnes Leaves Baltimore Orioles, Agrees To Deal With Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Burnes wasn't expected to return to the Baltimore Orioles over the past few months, but losing him doesn't hurt any less.
It was only a matter of time, and it finally happened early Saturday morning.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the right-hander has agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Burnes has an opt-out after his second season.
The Orioles could've offered him more than Arizona, but according to Nightengale, the Cy Young Award winner wanted to stay close to him.
"The Baltimore Orioles were also aggressive in their pursuit to keep Corbin Burnes but the opportunity for Burnes to stay at home in Phoenix during spring training and the regular season meant more than chasing the last dollar."
It was uncertain what Burnes wanted in free agency in recent weeks. Some had suggested he wanted the most money, while others said he wanted to play for a bigger market team.
Baltimore couldn't offer him the market, but neither do the Diamondbacks.
Nonetheless, home eventually became what he was looking for, and as a result, Arizona got one of the best starters in baseball.
It's unfortunate that the Orioles couldn't work something out for that price.
Had his deal been worth around $250 million, it would've been one thing, however, after what he's shown throughout his career, Burnes is well worth $210 million, even if his stuff continues to regress.
Baltimore is now without an ace-caliber arm again, an issue it faced last winter.
The Orioles have time before the upcoming campaign begins, but their options are running low.