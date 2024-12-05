Ex-Yankees Starter, Orioles Target Luis Severino in Agreement With Athletics
As the Baltimore Orioles get into the thick of the offseason, starting pitching is at the top of their priority list.
The Orioles had been considered a potential landing spot for former New York Yankees and New York Mets starter Luis Severino, a relationship that would bring the right-hander back to the American League East.
Instead, Severino is in agreement with the Athletics on a three-year, $67 million deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
"BREAKING: Right-hander Luis Severino and the A’s are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million contract, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in the history of the A’s franchise. And even with the qualifying offer attached, Severino got well over market expectations."
Severino has an opt-out after the second season, according to Passan.
Baltimore losing out on Severino won't determine its offseason, but a three-year, $67 million contract isn't promising. If Severino is getting nearly $70 million, it shows where the starting pitching market is.
Prices will only be higher for the Orioles and other teams looking to make a splash after this.
Once considered a potential ace in the Yankees rotation, injuries derailed Severino's career. He bounced back nicely for the Mets in 2024, posting a 3.91 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, and struck out 161 hitters in 182.0 innings pitched.
He was viewed as a middle-of-the-rotation arm who could hopefully eat up innings at an above-average level.
In the Athletics staff, however, he'll have a chance to be an ace with little to no expectations, given where the ball club is.