Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Passed Away at 63
The baseball world lost an all-time great on Tuesday night.
Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Fernando Valenzuela passed away at 63 years old, a devastating loss for a pitcher who was loved on and off the field.
Valenzuela, born in Mexico, pitched for the Orioles in 1993 for one season. While he struggled a bit during his time with the club, posting a 4.94 ERA, his stretch from 1980 to 1989 was among the best in baseball at the time.
The funky-throwing left-hander posted a 3.19 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, and struck out 1,644 hitters in that span.
Throughout his impressive 17-year Big League career, Valenzuela was a Cy Young winner, Rookie of the Year, six-time All-Star, 1981 World Series Champion, and Gold Glover.
He pitched for six teams during his career.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have shown respect to their former star in the World Series, a fitting sign of respect for a player who did so much for the organization.
"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," Stan Kasten, president and CEO of the Dodgers, said in a statement. "He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family."
He had been around Los Angeles' organization since retiring, working as a commentator.
Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.