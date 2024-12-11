Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever Jacob Webb Agrees to One-Year Deal With Rangers
The Baltimore Orioles needed relievers to eat innings for them last season, and some impressed in a major way.
Jacob Webb was at the top of that list.
Webb was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in August 2023 and was excellent in his year-and-a-half with the ball club. He posted a 3.27 ERA and struck out 23 hitters in 22.0 innings after he was claimed in 2023.
In 2024, Webb had the second-best season of his professional career, finishing with a 3.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, .192 batting average against, and 58 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
But, the Orioles non-tendered the right-hander.
He was the only one of Baltimore's 13 arbitration players to be non-tendered a contract, a decision that came as somewhat of a surprise.
However, it didn't seem to impact Webb much since he has now found his next home.
The Tabor College product has agreed to a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
After an injury-riddled campaign following a World Series, the Rangers have made a few impressive moves early on. Webb has upside, and if he pitches as well as he has for parts of his career, this could be a sneaky pickup for Texas.
His advanced numbers showed that he should continue to find success, posting an xERA in the 71st percentile, an xBA in the 84th percentile, and an offspeed run value in the 91st percentile, according to Baseball Savant.
He's from California, and while Arlington isn't down the street, it'll allow Webb to be closer to where he was born.
The Orioles have made moves, but Webb will be missed.