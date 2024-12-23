Former Baltimore Orioles Slugger Eloy Jimenez Agrees To Deal With AL Rival
The Baltimore Orioles took a chance on slugger Eloy Jimenez at the deadline last season, a move that featured little risk and a decent reward if things went as planned.
Jimenez struggled in the worst ways, slashing .232/.270/.316 with just one home run in 95 at-bats. He was optioned to Triple-A at the end of September.
The Orioles moved on from him this winter, and there were questions about where his career may be headed.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Tampa Bay Rays are willing to give him a chance, signing him to a minor league deal.
"News: DH Eloy Jimenez and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a minor league deal, sources tell ESPN. Jimenez, 28, played for the White Sox and Orioles this year and hopes to rebuild his career with a Rays team that has high aspirations in the American League East."
A minor-league deal for Jimenez might make sense at this stage in his career. He could show he still has power in his bat with the Rays, who will play at a minor league field in 2025.
His best season came in 2019, when he slashed .267/.317/.513 with 31 home runs, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Outside of his first two campaigns, Jimenez hasn't been much of anything, struggling to hit for power and staying on the field. He played well in 2022, posting a 141 OPS+, but he appeared in just 84 games.
Tampa Bay giving him a chance could help him land his next job. Jimenez is still only 28 years old and could figure things out in the right system.