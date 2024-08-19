Former Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Promoted by Miami Marlins
The Baltimore Orioles sent a big package to the Miami Marlins to land left-hander Trevor Rogers. Moving Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby, the deal didn't seem favorable for the Orioles.
However, starting pitching help was needed, and teams around Major League Baseball understood that. Prices were high during the trade deadline, so much so that a starter with a 4.53 ERA and 4.43 WHIP was traded for two of the better prospects in baseball.
There wasn't much room for Stowers and Norby, so moving them made sense. However, Baltimore must have some regret in the early stages after the deal, as Rogers has a 7.53 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched since the trade.
While it hasn't worked out for the Orioles, it's working out for Norby. According to Isaac Azout of Fish on First, the Marlins are calling him up. He slashed .263/.300/.368 in 13 games with Triple A-Jacksonville.
The 24-year-old debuted in 2024, playing in nine games for Baltimore. He slashed .188/.188/.406 in 32 at-bats but hit two home runs.
Miami is one of the best teams in baseball for Norby to be on for a few different reasons. While they aren't expected to compete in the next few seasons, it allows him to play with little pressure.
Factor that in with them taking more of a youth movement over the next few years, and it should work out well for the youngster. The Minnesota native has all the tools to be an above-average player, and now it's time for him to prove that.