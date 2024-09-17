How to Watch Baltimore Orioles and Giants Tuesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Baltimore Orioles will begin a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants as they begin the final homestand of the regular season at Camden Yards. The Orioles are looking to regain ground on the New York Yankees for the AL East division lead and solidify their spot as a potential top wildcard team.
Baltimore will turn to right-hander Albert Suárez (8-5, 3.39). Suárez will face his old team on Tuesday as he was a member of the Giants major league roster in 2016 and 2017 after signing a minor league deal with the organization in December 2015. This season with Baltimore is the first MLB action he has seen since his time in the Bay area. In his last outing, the 34-year-old picked up the win against the Boston Red Sox after recording his sixth quality start of the year.
Suárez will go up against San Francisco’s Blake Snell (3-3, 3.52). The left-hander is coming off a five-inning, 95-pitch performance against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he was awarded his third win of the season. He picked up eight strikeouts and two walks in the outing. The reigning National League CY Young winner’s numbers are much worse on the road this season. In seven starts away from Oracle Park, he is 2-1 with a 4.46 ERA and has given up four of his six home runs allowed.
The Baltimore offense is in the bottom half of the league this season, with a .249 batting average with runners in scoring position (RISP). This was a problem last series, when the team lost two games to one against the Detroit Tigers.
Here are tonight's starting lineups:
Baltimore Orioles
1.) LF Austin Slater
2.) C Adley Rutschman
3.) SS Gunnar Henderson
4.) RF Anthony Santander
5.) DH Eloy Jimenez
6.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
7.) CF Cedric Mullins
8.) 1B Coby Mayo
9.) 2B Livan Soto
San Francisco Giants
1.) RF Mike Yastrzemski
2.) SS Tyler Fitzgerald
3.) 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
4.) LF Heliot Ramos
5.) DH Michael Conforto
6.) C Patrick Bailey
7.) CF Grant McCray
8.) 2B Donovan Walton
9.) 3B Brett Wisely
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on MASN2 and Bally Sports Bay Area.
