Hypothetical Orioles Staff Ace Could Be Made Available For Trade This Winter
What the Baltimore Orioles are going to do this offseason could determine how competitive they are in 2025.
With two of their best players expected to depart in free agency, there is a chance this team takes a step back and isn't able to achieve the same results they've had the past two years.
However, the Orioles could also be aggressive and search for players who fit their long-term vision, adding a starting pitcher who matches up with the timelines of Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, and other lineup pieces who fit with their current young stars.
Corbin Burnes is likely on the way out this winter, so Baltimore will have to find an ace who can take over that role while Bradish works his way back from his Tommy John surgery.
Someone they should seriously consider is Framber Valdez.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic said the left-hander could be on the trade block this winter as the Houston Astros try to figure out ways they can compete in 2025 and for years to come.
"If precedent is a guide, the Astros aren't going to give the sort of contracts needed to keep even one of [Kyle] Tucker or Valdez. Their farm system remains in desperate need of a boost, too ... Replenishing the farm system while maintaining the Astros' status as a contender should be one of Brown's foremost goals this winter. No easier path exists than exploring trades for one of these two impending free agents, even if it goes against the club's previous patterns. Remember, nothing is off the table ... The surplus of starting pitching Houston accrued this season might make it easier to part with Valdez," the insider wrote.
For this to pay off for them, the Orioles would have to find a way to get a long-term contract done with Valdez if they do acquire him.
It makes zero sense for them to put together a trade package of assets and then allow him to walk in free agency after 2025 like what will likely occur with Burnes.
Adding Valdez to this rotation would give them three elite starters for years to come.
With a career 3.30 ERA and ERA+ of 125, the two-time All-Star and World Series champion would not only give them elite production, but experience pitching on the biggest stage and in pressure moments.
The Astros might not be willing to trade their star pitcher to another American League contender, so that could be a hurdle hard to overcome, but Baltimore could also offer them a package of players perhaps no other team can match, especially if they include someone like Coby Mayo as the headliner.
How the Orioles attack things this winter will be seen, but putting together something for Valdez and locking him into a long-term deal should be something they look into.