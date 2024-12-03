Insider Predicts Orioles Boss Will Do Something for First Time in His Tenure
This offseason hasn't seen much action from the Baltimore Orioles yet, but things seem to be operating in a different manner than before.
With Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander hitting free agency, the expectation is that both players will be gone, but the newfound money that was brought into the mix by their new ownership group and control person David Rubenstein creates some mystery about what the Orioles are going to do this winter.
That was evident in their pursuit of Blake Snell.
The two-time Cy Young winner was reportedly someone Baltimore was in on until the end when he inked a five-year, $182 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Why he didn't sign with the Orioles isn't known right now.
Whether the price was too high for what they were willing to extend or the Seattle native just wanted to stay out west and took the deal with the Dodgers instead of going to Baltimore, the fact still remains that this franchise was going after someone they wouldn't even have dreamed of pursuing even just an offseason ago.
So, what does that mean going forward?
The Orioles are reportedly still looking to make a splash, preferably in the starting rotation.
That has prompted Roch Kubatko of MASN to predict general manager Mike Elias will do something this winter for the first time since he took over this job.
"I'll say yes to three-plus years ... And any multi-year deal would be the first under executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias" the insider writes when asked if the team will hand out a "long-term contract" to someone on the open market.
That's telling.
Kubatko has been open about the financial constraints this organization has had in the past, and he previously cautioned fans not to get too excited about Rubenstein just opening up his checkbook immediately upon taking over.
So for him to say this is notable.
Nathan Eovaldi is someone the Orioles are interested in, but given his age, he might not even command something that would be in the three-year range.
Max Fried certainly would, and after missing out on Snell, it doesn't sound like Baltimore is backing down from going after the high-profile guys at this stage of the offseason.
Things are looking up for the Orioles when it comes to free agency.
Now, Elias has to go out there and get something done.