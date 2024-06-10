Insider Says Potential Baltimore Orioles Target 'Unlikely' To Get Traded
The Baltimore Orioles were able to put the disappointment of dropping their final two games against the Toronto Blue Jays behind them as they completely dominated their other divisional opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays, over the weekend.
The Orioles will go for the sweep on Monday as they look to continue cutting into the New York Yankees' lead in the AL East after the Los Angeles Dodgers won two of three in that high-profile series.
As the trade deadline approaches, many teams across the rest of Major League Baseball don't yet know if they are going to become buyers or sellers.
In the American League, there are only three teams who are more than five games out of the third Wild Card spot. That number is even fewer in the National League with two.
That means those who know they will be buying, don't quite know who will be available before July 30.
That's not the case for the Chicago White Sox, though.
With the worst record in the league by a wide margin, they are certainly going to offload some of their best players and get back assets in return so they can start a rebuilding process after hiring a new front office this offseason.
Plenty of players could be shipped out, but there are a few gems on this roster who contending teams across the MLB will be fighting for.
One who makes sense for Baltimore is starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
After moving into the rotation for the first time in his career following being used as a bullpen arm, the left-hander has made a seamless transition, posting a 3.33 ERA with an AL-leading 103 strikeouts through his 14 starts and 75.2 innings pitched.
With multiple years of club control remaining, the Orioles could utilize him beyond this season as well.
However, Chicago might not make their star lefty available after all.
"It's unlikely they will trade ace Garrett Crochet ...," reports Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
That is disappointing news for Baltimore as they really could have used someone of his profile in their starting rotation after the injuries to John Means and Tyler Wells. Of course, that could change as it gets closer to deadline day and the White Sox decide they actually want to fully tear things down.
But, this should give the Orioles a better idea of who are some realistic targets for them as they look to win back-to-back division titles and make a deep playoff run.