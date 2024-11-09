Insider Thinks Baltimore Orioles 'Make a Run' at Star Pitcher in Free Agency
It's hard to project what the Baltimore Orioles are going to do this offseason.
Because David Rubenstein is now the new owner of the franchise, there is a chance the local billionaire gives the front office resources that allows them to bid for some high-profile free agents unlike in years past.
That would come at a perfect time considering two of the Orioles' best players are now free agents.
However, despite the optimism that Baltimore might actually be able to spend money like other big market teams around the league, the prevailing thought is that won't come this offseason despite general manager Mike Elias thinking the payroll will increase.
In all likelihood, the Orioles will be without their ace Corbin Burnes and star slugger Anthony Santander heading into 2025, delivering two body blows to this team that was just beginning to break through as perennial contenders.
Perhaps Rubenstein and Elias are playing things close to the vest when it comes to how they are going to operate financially, especially since the executive said they will stay in contact with the past Cy Young winner throughout the process.
If Burnes does decide to go elsewhere, there will be a clear need for Baltimore to find a replacement, whether that is with another ace or some established backend arms like they have done before.
But Roch Kubatko of MASN isn't ruling out the possibility they go big game hunting.
"I never considered Burnes as a realistic possibility for the Orioles, but I also stress how new ownership dumps us in uncharted hot stove waters. I think the Orioles make a run at [Max] Fried but fall out of the Burnes talks early," the insider predicts.
Max Fried has been a name popping up recently.
The Atlanta Braves star has been one of the best starters in Major League Baseball during his eight-year career, earning two All-Star Game nods and posting a 3.07 ERA and 140 ERA+ across his 168 outings, 151 starts, and 884.1 innings pitched.
Signing him won't come cheap, but he's not expected to land the type of contract Burnes has been projected to receive.
At 30 years old, he would perfectly fit the timeline of this Orioles roster as well, giving them a true No. 1 guy who would fit in well with Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez throwing behind him in the rotation.
Of course, the chances of landing a player like Fried will all come down to how willing ownership is to spend during their first offseason in charge, something that is unknown right now heading into the Hot Stove period.