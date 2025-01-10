Late Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Owned Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer
The Baltimore Orioles received some sad news this week that former pitcher Brian Matusz passed away. He was only 37.
The talented lefty gave Orioles fans plenty to cheer for during his eight seasons with Baltimore from 2009 to 2016. While he initially struggled as a starting pitcher, he had much more success after manager Buck Showalter moved him to the bullpen midway through the 2012 season.
Matusz shined in his new role, posting a 3.47 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a 9.4 K/9 in 211 relief appearances. A stabilizing force in Baltimore's bullpen (especially against left-handed hitters), the former first-round draft pick helped the Orioles make the playoffs in 2012 and 2014.
However, Matusz's greatest skill might have been his unique ability to neutralize one of the best hitters of all-time.
David Ortiz terrorized American League pitchers for two decades during his Hall of Fame career with the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins, but Matusz was one of the few hurlers who consistently gave him fits.
Ortiz was less effective against left-handed pitchers in general (his career OPS was 164 points worse against them), but he never figured out Matusz. In 30 career plate appearances against him, Big Papi batted just .138/.167/.241 with only four hits, two RBI and 13 strikeouts.
In regular-season series against the Red Sox, Showalter often saved Matusz to face Ortiz during crucial late-game situations. More often that not, the strategy paid off.
Fortunately for Ortiz, he never had to face Matusz during the playoffs. If he did, he probably wouldn't have delivered one of his legendary clutch hits.
Unfortunately for Ortiz, Baltimore didn't trade Matusz to the Chicago Cubs until his final season in 2016, so he didn't get much of a break from his nemesis before retiring.
So while Orioles fans remember Matusz fondly, Ortiz and Boston fans probably feel a bit differently about his MLB career.