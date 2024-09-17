Minnesota Twins Claim Left-Handed Pitcher Off Waivers From Baltimore Orioles
Last week, the Baltimore Orioles designated left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin for assignment. Irvin had spent the last two seasons with the Orioles, eating up innings as both a starter and reliever.
However, the decision to designate him didn't come as much of a surprise, as his numbers over the past 16-plus months haven't been up to par of what Baltimore needs.
Irvin posted a 4.42 ERA, 4.43 FIP, 92 ERA+, and 1.28 WHIP in 2023. He followed that up with a 4.86 ERA, 4.65 FIP, 78 ERA+. and 1.40 WHIP in 107 1/3 innings pitched during the 2024 campaign.
With the injuries the Orioles have dealt with, Irvin helped them stay afloat. While his performance on the mound wasn't always positive, he threw 180.0 innings over the past two seasons.
He's now heading to a different team to give them much of the same.
On Monday, the Minnesota Twins announced they claimed him off waivers from Baltimore.
The Twins are in the mix to make the postseason, currently holding the third Wild Card position in the American League Wild Card race.
However, because the California native joined the team after September 1, he won't be postseason eligible.
The 30-year-old should still help Minnesota over the next two weeks as they look to solidify a playoff spot. Irvin can also be controlled for two years with arbitration if the Twins go that route.
Minnesota will play the Orioles in a three-game set at the end of September during each club's final series of the season.